Sunny Weekend; Turning Rainy & Stormy Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain & gloom finally moves away this weekend! Broad low-pressure slowly moves East - ushering in more sunshine & warmer temperatures.

As the low-pressure system departs tonight, clouds will still remain overhead with a breezy NW wind. Lows will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. If clouds hang on long enough, morning temperatures may be a bit warmer. Highs climb into the upper 40s - near 50° with increasing sunshine.

Expect increasing clouds late Sunday into Monday -- with a few showers possible. Highs climb into the lower 60s by Monday/Tuesday - just in time for a more active pattern. A few rounds of showers are likely Monday & Tuesday with a couple storms possible.

Wednesday brings the nation’s next big weather-maker. Strong low-pressure moves up from the central Plains. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Storms are possible late Wednesday day and into early Thursday. Severe weather is looking more likely south of Wisconsin.

A cooler trend sets up in the late week - with highs dropping back into upper 40s by Friday.

