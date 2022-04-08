Suspect in homicide outside of Beloit high school extradited to Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused in the fatal shooting earlier this year outside of Beloit Memorial High School has been extradited from Michigan and is now in the Rock County Jail, records indicate.

Amaree Goodall, 19, waived his extradition last week in an Ottawa County, Michigan court.

The Beloit Police Dept. announced the arrest of Goodall on Wednesday, March 30. A release from the Holland, Michigan, Dept. of Public Safety indicated Goodall was arrested in the city, about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

According to the Michigan law enforcement agency, Holland police officers learned Goodall could be at an apartment on the 300 block of Stratford Way, in Holland City. Holland police detectives and officers, as well as the West Michigan Enforcement Team, began staking out the vicinity to try to figure out exactly in which apartment he was staying and were able to determine the likely one.

When officers saw Goodall was in the apartment, they called for him to come outside, at which point he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Ottawa Co. Jail, where he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights or request a hearing that will determine if he will be sent to Wisconsin.

Court records show Goodall faces a first-degree reckless homicide charge for the shooting death of Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Purple Knights and Madison’s La Follette High School. An arrest warrant on that count was issued on Feb. 16.

His arrest came after the Beloit Police Department received a tip through the P3 Tips app. In announcing that Goodall was in custody, Chief Andre Sayles expressed his appreciation to the community for its support and cooperation during the investigation and credited their information and tips for helping them identify Goodall as the suspect.

