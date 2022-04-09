Advertisement

Cold, wet weather impacts spring high school sports

Coaches say staff shortages also make re-scheduling events harder.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow, rain and wind has been forcing schools to cancel spring athletic activities this year.

Edgewood High School’s softball program postponed four games so far in 2022.

Head coach Judie Ryan said weather postponements complicate their schedule.

”We end up trying to squish everything that we had originally planned back in February [and] squish that into a smaller and smaller window as we try to get things done,” Ryan said.

They played their first game outdoors on a diamond on Monday.

She said athletes are itching to play outdoors after COVID-19 canceled so many games over the past three years.

Sun Prairie High School track and field head coach Doug Maughan agreed that cancellations and postponements impact their season.

”Then of course you have to find workers and buses have been an issue of course so there are a lot of layers to moving a meet around,” Maughan said. “It’s not just, ‘Hey! We want to move this to next Tuesday when the weather is nice!’ Maybe you can move it, maybe you can’t.”

Maughan said he’s grateful Sun Prairie High School has an indoor fieldhouse, weight room and swimming pool to make indoor practice feasible.

