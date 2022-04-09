Advertisement

Exotic pet surrender event saves unique pets

An exotic pet surrender event was held today at Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - An exotic pet surrender event was held today at Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona.

The event gave people a “one-stop shop” option for their unwanted pets, rather than releasing them into the wild.

Director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue John Moyles said they always see lots of interesting pets come in at these events.

”We’ve taken in a lot of turtles, we’ve taken in a hedgehog, a sugarglider, some really really cool lizards. In the past we’ve taken in things, such as 12-foot pythons, 3-foot alligators, and we never really know what’s gonna show up until it shows up, these are such exciting events for us,” Moyles said.

Releasing unwanted pets into the wild can be harmful for both the animal and the environment.

The event hosted a number of local rescue organizations that received surrendered pets.

