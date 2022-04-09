Advertisement

Lorne Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to home

The freshman guard will finish this semester at UW from home in Detroit
Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II (11) goes to the basket against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during...
Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II (11) goes to the basket against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The UW basketball program has announced that freshman guard Lorne Bowman has departed the program and plans to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season for the Badgers and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes.

His last game with the Badgers was on February 15 against Indiana, and missed the remainder of the season due to a “non covid related illness.”

In October of 2020 Bowman took a leave of absence from the program to tend to “a personal family matter” and returned back to the program in March of 2021. His father, Lorne Bowman Sr. had said “our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now.”

After the Badgers 2022 season came to an end, Head Coach Greg Gard said he was “hopeful” that Bowman would return to the program.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university.  We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” Gard said. “He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger.  Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo.  We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

