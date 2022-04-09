Lorne Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The UW basketball program has announced that freshman guard Lorne Bowman has departed the program and plans to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season for the Badgers and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes.

His last game with the Badgers was on February 15 against Indiana, and missed the remainder of the season due to a “non covid related illness.”

In October of 2020 Bowman took a leave of absence from the program to tend to “a personal family matter” and returned back to the program in March of 2021. His father, Lorne Bowman Sr. had said “our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now.”

What’s up guys! Thank you for all the well wishes! Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME! Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard everyday. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we’re looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon! — Lorne Bowman Sr. (@lobo3041) March 4, 2021

After the Badgers 2022 season came to an end, Head Coach Greg Gard said he was “hopeful” that Bowman would return to the program.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” Gard said. “He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

