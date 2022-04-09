Madison Knitters’ Guild donates thousands of items for those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Knitters’ Guild created quite the community impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the largest knitters’ guilds in the country, members of the local knitting group created more than 10,000 items for those in need during the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, the group made a list of the most in-demand items.

For the last two years, they’ve gone door-to-door picking up member donations.

Co-chairs of the group Vicki Delcourt and Diane Schuck said their donation goals would have been impossible if it weren’t for their “Ninja Knitters.”

“Who were tireless and so grateful for the opportunity to knit for others. It’s remarkable. They’re amazing knitters, and we just have to give them all the credit for this amazing achievement,” Delcourt said.

Members knitted hats, mittens, scarves, blankets and toys that were donated to those in need both locally and nationally.

Items were donated to numerous organizations in the area, including Project Babies, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, kids summer reading programs and various food banks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.