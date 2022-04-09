Monona bar to close its doors after over 80 years

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Snicks Sportsman Bar, a beloved, family-owned bar in Monona, will close its doors this summer after over 80 years of service.

According to owner John Quale, the bar, located on Monona Drive, was built by Quale’s great grandfather in 1939. His grandfather and grandmother ran the bar until 1972, his father until 2001, and it was then passed on to him. Him and his partner Monica are now retiring.

Though Snicks will close to the public on June 26, Quale said the bar itself was sold to someone who is going to use it at a future Italian restaurant on Regent Street.

“I thought it was a great story and we were so happy to find a home for our beautiful bar and backbar because it’s been in the family for 80 years,” Quale said.

The block where the bar currently resides will be developed into apartments, according to Quale.

Lifelong customer Rod Marron met his wife of over 20 years at Snicks. While Marron said he is happy for John and Monica and their retirements, the friend and family gatherings will be missed.

“There’s TV shows, there’s ‘Cheers,’ and there’s ‘Friends,’ but this is family. This place is family,” Marron said.

