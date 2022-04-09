Silver Alert issued for Washington Co. man last seen in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are searching for an 80-year-old man from Washington County who was last seen Friday afternoon in Deerfield.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued a Silver Alert for Joel Allen Krueger, who it described as being six-foot-three-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He is balding with short grey hair on the sides of his head and has blue eyes. He was reportedly driving a black Toyota Tacoma

He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, and a multi-colored flannel with Sherpa lining.

Joel Allen Krueger left his home in Jackson at 8:55 a.m. to run an errand in Slinger. He stopped to ask a bystander for directions on how to get back to Jackson.

He then tried to call home but was disconnected before making contact, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The route given to Krueger was I-94 to Hwy 26 to Hwy 60.

The Jackson Police Department asks that if anyone has seen or has any information about this man that they contact their department at 262-335-4411.

