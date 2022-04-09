Slow-no-wake zone restrictions extended along Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are expanding a slow-no-wake speed restriction Friday on the Rock River as another section surpasses a height requirement.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that boaters will be warned to slow down to make sure they are not leaving a wake on Rock River between Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. Deputies will place signs warning of the restriction between Indianford Dam and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong.

A slow-no-wake restriction is issued on this portion of the lake when water levels exceed 8 feet at Lake Koshkonong. Sheriff Troy Knudson noted that current U.S. Geological Survey Gauge measurements put the water levels at 8.07 feet.

The sheriff’s office had previously announced a slow-no-wake restriction on Monday between Indianford Dam and the W B R Townline Road Bridge. This is still in effect. The current water level there is 7.07 feet, which is above the 6.5-foot requirement.

Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on April 8, 2022. (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

