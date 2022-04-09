Advertisement

Suzuki 3 RBIs, Cubs rout Brewers 9-0; 5 HBPs, benches clear

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch
Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Keegan Thompson during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 for a testy win in which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career. Suzuki, a Japanese outfielder who signed an $85 million, five-year contract as the Cubs’ biggest offseason acquisition, had a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk and a single. The Cubs began a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with another win over the NL Central champions.

