Advertisement

UW Health Kids sees rise in Type 2 diabetes in kids

Fruit
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health Kids experts are seeing a more than 10% increase in cases of Type 2 diabetes in kids since 2018.

UW Health Kids Type 2 Diabetes Program Director Dr. Elizabeth Mann said the percent of new onset diabetes patients with Type 2 at UW Health Kids went from 5.8% in 2018 to 16.4% in 2021.

Type 1 diabetes used to be thought of as the only type of diabetes affecting youth. While it remains the most common cause of diabetes in people younger than 18 years old, rates of Type 2 diabetes have also been rising significantly over the last few years, Dr. Mann said.

“This trend is worrisome,” Dr. Mann said. “Increased rates of pediatric Type 2 diabetes were recognized before the pandemic, but the trend has accelerated since spring 2020.”

Kids are being admitted to American Family Children’s Hospital at higher rates because of diabetes.

In 2018, 52 pediatric patients with new onset diabetes were admitted to the hospital, and only three of them were Type 2 diabetes. In 2021, 128 kids were admitted to the hospital with new onset diabetes, and 21 of them were for Type 2.

So far in 2022 one in six patients admitted to American Family Children’s Hospital with new onset diabetes has Type 2 diabetes, according to Dr. Mann.

At UW Health Kids, 31 kids were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2021, while only 10 kids were diagnosed in 2018. The rise in new cases has also caused greater demand on diabetes clinics.

Dr. Mann said impacts from stay-at-home orders, decreased physical activity, changes in dietary opportunities, increased chronic stress from the pandemic and emotional and social isolation could all be playing a role in the increase in cases.

But, according to Dr. Mann, there is often a genetic component to getting diabetes, so parents should beware of the warning signs and have regular checkups with their child’s doctor.

The symptoms of diabetes can include thirst, increased urination, increased appetite and unintended weight loss. If you notice any of these symptoms, Dr. Mann recommends reaching out to the child’s physician immediately.

“Untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health conditions requiring hospitalization and may, in rare cases, be fatal,” Dr. Mann said. “But once diagnosed, specialized diabetes providers, like those in our Pediatric Diabetes Program at UW Health Kids, provide tools to help people safely manage all kinds of diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II (11) goes to the basket against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during...
Lorne Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to home
Venue welcomes thousands to event packed summer weekend
UW Madison, Alliant Energy Center partner on a renewable energy project
Cyclist gets 25 years in deadly road rage shooting
Wisconsin officials are searching for an 80-year-old man from Washington County who was last...
Silver Alert canceled after Washington Co. man found safe.