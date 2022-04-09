UW Madison, Alliant Energy Center partner on a renewable energy project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Madison and Alliant Energy Center are using solar and agricultural research to work on a joint project that could make waves in the world of solar sustainability.

Construction of the 2.25-megawatt solar project is set to begin in Spring 2023. It will be built on 15-acres at UW Madison’s Kegonsa Research Campus, and it will be designed, constructed, and ran by Alliant Energy Center.

If the project reaches its maximum output, it could help to power 450 homes, according to Alliant Energy Center. The solar project also helps Alliant Energy Center to complete their goal of having their facilities generate net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

Alliant Energy Center also said that this project is part of their Customer Hosted Renewables Program, which allows customers to host solar facilities on their land using lease payments and renewable energy credits.

Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education at UW–Madison, highlighted some other positive aspects of UW’s partnership with AEC.

“This project will provide the opportunity to demonstrate how solar energy and agriculture can be successfully integrated,” Ackerman said. “In addition, the new array will enable students to do hands-on research while gaining a better understanding of how renewable energy can be embedded in a broader community setting,” Ackerman continued.

Ben Lipari, the director of resource development and customer solutions at Alliant Energy echoes Ackerman’s enthusiasm.

“The University of Wisconsin–Madison has been an outstanding partner and we are excited to work with them as we strive toward a more sustainable future together,” Lipari said.

UW Madison and Alliant Energy Center said that they will be continuing to look for ways to advance their research project for education, demonstration, and training purposes.

