2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NIAGARA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.
WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away.
A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened.
They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation.
