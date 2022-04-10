Advertisement

2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara

The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.(WLUC/Clint McLeod)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.

WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away.

A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened.

They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials

Latest News

Multiple shots fired, vehicle and residence struck
Madison Knitters’ Guild donates thousands of items for those in need
UW Health Kids sees rise in Type 2 diabetes in kids
The new mascot is going to hatch soon, and it needs a name...
Beloit Sky Carp hosting competition to name mascot