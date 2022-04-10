50s - near 60 Today; Turning Rainy & Stormy for the Work Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday morning lows dropped into the 30s, but will quickly rebound under more sunshine this afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 50s - lower 60s.

Cloud coverage increases late Sunday into Monday -- with a few showers possible. Highs climb into the lower 60s by Monday/Tuesday - just in time for a more active pattern. A few rounds of showers are likely Monday & Tuesday with a couple storms possible. Rain is more likely across SE Wisconsin on Monday. More scattered rain with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely Tuesday.

Wednesday brings the nation’s next big weather-maker. Strong low-pressure moves up from the central Plains. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Storms are possible late Wednesday day and into early Thursday. Severe weather potential is being monitored. The strongest storms could produce hail & gusty winds. Wednesday is a First Alert Day.

A cooler trend sets up in the late week - with highs dropping back into upper 40s by Friday.

