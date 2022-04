MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy was canceled. The child has been located and is safe.

Officials say the boy is 3′11″ and weighs 30 pounds. Police believe he may be with 22-year-old Alexandria V. Lanz, who is 5′3″ and 130 pounds.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.