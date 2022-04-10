Advertisement

Belleville man visits 684 counties

A Belleville man was living in Texas when he decided to visit every county there.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville man has visited 684 counties as part of a challenge he set out on in 2020.

Cody Esser grew up in Wisconsin but was living in Texas when he decided to visit every county there.

He completed his goal in about 50 days and moved back to Wisconsin a couple weeks later.

But he didn’t stop there. Over the pandemic Esser went on to visit every county in Wisconsin, as well as some in other states nearby.

Esser said Dane County will always be his favorite.

“Dane County has a lot to offer. Here in Belleville there’s a ton of stuff. I call it rural suburbia. Small town feel, but we are 30 minutes from Madison. It’s the best of every world. I absolutely love Dane County,” Esser said.

Esser only has seven more counties left to visit in Iowa before checking that state off his list too.

