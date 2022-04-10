Advertisement

Beloit Sky Carp hosting competition to name mascot

The new mascot is going to hatch soon, and it needs a name...(Beloit Sky Carp)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp needs your help.

Their new mascot is arriving soon, and it needs a new name. The team announced the competition on Friday.

Fans can visit the team website and fill out the form. Five finalists will be announced in the coming weeks, and fans wills get to vote for the winner.

A few things to keep in mind as you dream up a potential name...

  • Does the name have a connection to the Sky Carp, Beloit, or the surrounding Stateline area?
  • Goose-Related puns are super fun and highly encouraged!
  • Is it fun, silly and easy to remember?

The Sky Carp began their season in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but will return to Beloit on April 12 for Opening Day in a six game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

