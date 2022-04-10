Advertisement

Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 win over Milwaukee. The Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. The Cavs scored the first 14 points and dominated a team of backups to the Bucks’ backups. Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career-high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland’s reserves before the Cavs regained control. Rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 28 for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials

Latest News

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
The new mascot is going to hatch soon, and it needs a name...
Beloit Sky Carp hosting competition to name mascot
Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was...
Suzuki 3 RBIs, Cubs rout Brewers 9-0; 5 HBPs, benches clear
Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II (11) goes to the basket against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during...
Lorne Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to home