Columbus man killed in skateboarding accident

Police say the 26-year-old lost control of a motorized skateboard and crashed.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man has died after a skateboarding accident.

According to the Columbus Police Dept., this crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening along Fuller Street in Columbus.

Police say the victim was riding a motorized skateboard on the roadway when he lost control and crashed. The man was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say no other cars or pedestrians were involved.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Columbus Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident

