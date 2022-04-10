Columbus man killed in skateboarding accident

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man has died after a skateboarding accident.

According to the Columbus Police Dept., this crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening along Fuller Street in Columbus.

Police say the victim was riding a motorized skateboard on the roadway when he lost control and crashed. The man was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say no other cars or pedestrians were involved.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Columbus Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident

