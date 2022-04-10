Advertisement

First Alert: Rain & Storms Roll in this Week

Highs in the 60s and 70s are accompanied by showers/storms mid-week. Some storms could be on the stronger side.
Shower and storm chances go up mid-week with approaching low-pressure & a strong cold front....
Shower and storm chances go up mid-week with approaching low-pressure & a strong cold front. The strongest storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The upcoming work week looks quite active - bringing all four seasons to Wisconsin in just days. Clouds have overspread the region Sunday evening - ahead of low-pressure & a frontal boundary. Gusty showers are possible after dinner time tonight. Lows drop into the lower 40s. Winds will remain breezy overnight and into Monday.

Some breaks of sunshine are possible to kick off the week as the first low-pressure system passes East of the area. Highs climb to around 60°. But things definitely change by Tuesday. Dry air limits shower activity early in the day as a warm front approached. Scattered showers and embedded thunder are likely during the evening hours.

As low-pressure approaches on Wednesday, another round of showers and storms is likely in the afternoon/evening. Highs could near 70° if some sunshine manages to peak through the cloud deck. The biggest concern is a strong cold front rolling through during the evening. This could bring some strong and potentially severe storms. Wednesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. Gusty winds, hail & heavy rain are possible with the strongest storms. Stay tuned for updates.

Much colder air surges in on the backside of departing low-pressure. Highs on Thursday drop into the mid 40s - with the chance for a rain/snow mix. The raw feel continues into the weekend - with a chance for showers on Saturday.

