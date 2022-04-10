Advertisement

Local artist raises money to send kids to Camp Kesem

A local artist’s unique way of remembering her late husband could help send a child to summer...
A local artist’s unique way of remembering her late husband could help send a child to summer camp.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local artist’s unique way of remembering her late husband could help send a child to summer camp.

UW-Madison graduate and art educator Jolene Lee began painting chairs her children used as kids as a way to deal with the grief she experienced when her husband Nate died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

She has used the painting project as a way to connect back to the couple’s love of art, but also as a way to raise money to send a child to Camp Kesem — a place for kids who have a parent with cancer can go to bond.

The “Sit Down with Artists, Stand Up to Cancer” chairs are on display in an exhibit at Kismet Books in downtown Verona through the end of April.

People can donate to Camp Kesem online here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials

Latest News

Belleville man visits 684 counties
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center...
Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed
A local photographer donated $3,600 Sunday to Czar’s Promise, an organization dedicated to...
Madison photographer donates thousands to canine cancer organization