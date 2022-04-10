Local artist raises money to send kids to Camp Kesem

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local artist’s unique way of remembering her late husband could help send a child to summer camp.

UW-Madison graduate and art educator Jolene Lee began painting chairs her children used as kids as a way to deal with the grief she experienced when her husband Nate died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

She has used the painting project as a way to connect back to the couple’s love of art, but also as a way to raise money to send a child to Camp Kesem — a place for kids who have a parent with cancer can go to bond.

The “Sit Down with Artists, Stand Up to Cancer” chairs are on display in an exhibit at Kismet Books in downtown Verona through the end of April.

People can donate to Camp Kesem online here.

