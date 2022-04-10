Advertisement

Madison photographer donates thousands to canine cancer organization

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local photographer donated $3,600 Sunday to Czar’s Promise, an organization dedicated to supporting animals facing cancer.

Shalicia Johnson took pictures of a number of dogs around the area for Pooch Playoffs, a March Madness style cutest dog competition. She then collected the donation fees and presented a check to Beth Viney, founder of Czar’s Promise.

While the funds will help fury friends in Wisconsin and the surrounding areas, Johnson said she too has benefited from the heartwarming fundraiser.

“I get the best little funny videos and best pictures from participants that I have so much love for their dogs and so much for love for me doing this for the community. It’s just a really feel-good thing to be a part of,” Johnson said.

Viney said that 100% of the donations she received Sunday will go toward supporting chemotherapy treatments for the 16 dogs and cats currently in their care. In addition to financial help, Czar’s Promise provides emotional and educational support for families suffering from canine cancer.

