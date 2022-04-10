Advertisement

MFD: Three people displaced after kitchen fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were displaced when a fire damaged their apartment Saturday evening, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Fire units were dispatched to a multi-family apartment building on Straubel Court Saturday at 3:17 p.m.

The first unit to arrive at 3:22 p.m. reported smoke coming from the second floor window of the apartment building.

Affording to MFD, crews began interior firefighting operations and were able to put out the kitchen fire with a water can. The fire was extinguished at 3:26 p.m.

Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area and included appliances and cabinets. Smoke damage was extensive, MFD reported.

The fire was caused by heating oil left on the stove unattended after previously being used to cook.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to MFD.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.

