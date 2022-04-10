Multiple shots fired, vehicle and residence struck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers reported to Britta Parkway early Saturday morning after receiving multiple calls about a weapons violation.

According to MPD, at 3:17 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings. They also found an unoccupied car that was struck, and an occupied residence that was struck.

There were no injuries to anyone in the residence, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing.

