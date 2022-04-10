Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has a Masters green jacket to show for it. Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National with another command performance. It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts. Scheffler left all the thrills and spills to everyone else. He was steady all day and shot 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy. The only struggle was the end when he took four putts from 40 feet. That only affected the final score. McIlroy had his best finish at the Masters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.