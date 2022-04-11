2 dogs killed as flames engulf Rock Co. home

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two dogs died early Monday morning when a fire tore through a Bradford Township home, engulfing it in flames, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its report, firefighters from both sides of the state line were called to the rural Rock Co. house, in the 12000 block of Minkey Road, just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, crews could see the blaze had spread throughout the home.

The individual who was inside the house at the time fire had escaped by the time firefighters got there.

Investigators from the Clinton Fire Dept. do not suspect foul play for the blaze, the Sheriff’s Office stated. They estimated the damage to the home at over $140,000.

