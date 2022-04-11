Advertisement

48,000 birds to be killed due to avian flu outbreak in Barron County

It’s the fourth flock in the state that has tested positive for the bird flu this year.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An outbreak of avian flu in Barron County means that thousands of birds will have to be killed.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Saturday that the bird flu was detected in a commercial poultry flock on a Jennie-O turkey farm in Barron County.

As a result, 48,000 birds will be killed in an effort to limit the spread of the disease, which has been detected among four flocks in Wisconsin. On April 7, the DATCP issued an order suspending poultry shows and exhibits through May 31 and asked owners to use mitigation measures, including moving birds indoors.

The first detection of the bird flu in Wisconsin was in Jefferson County last month. Minnesota has also had several bird flu cases among commercial flocks, prompting the state legislature there to pass $1 million in emergency funding to help combat the virus.

Zoos and wildlife centers in Wisconsin are taking precautions, including limiting handlers of birds to animal care staff only.

Prices for eggs and poultry are rising as a result of the outbreak.

The DATCP asked bird owners to be on the lookout for these HPAI warning signs in their poultry:

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

The Wisconsin DNR has determined that most of the state has elevated fire weather conditions.
DNR: Very high fire danger in southern, western Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late...
Increasing Clouds, Breezy and Mild Today
Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of...
Shots fired on Madison’s West side
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Beloit Sky Carp celebrate inaugural home opener
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen