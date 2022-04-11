Alleged accomplice in downtown Madison killing appears in court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly two weeks after his arrest, the Madison man accused of participating in the deadly shooting outside the Dane Co. jail at the end of last month appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Appearing in a Dane Co. court, Amond Galtney pleaded not guilty to first-degree homicide – party to a crime and being the driver of a vehicle fleeing police. The court commissioner set Galtney’s bond at $1,000,000 – the same amount given to Demone Cummins, the other man accused in the March 30 killing – and set his next court date.

The 25-year-old Galtney will return to court a week from Tuesday, on April 19, for his preliminary hearing. That is the same day as Cummins’ next hearing. He faces first-degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin charges.

Galtney had returned to the Dane Co. jail on Friday after briefly being admitted to a local hospital. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he had been admitted the previous day and that he was discharged, however it did not indicate why he taken to the hospital.

Demone Cummins (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Cummins, 20, and Galtney are accused of killing Dwayne Collins, Jr., as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building late Wednesday afternoon. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

A criminal complaint against Cummins indicates investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.