Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law
Arizona protects a woman's medical marijuana use while pregnant, a court ruled Thursday.
Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dane County Jail death
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death