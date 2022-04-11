Advertisement

City of Monroe fire chief resigns after nearly three months

Former Monroe fire chief William Erb
Former Monroe fire chief William Erb(City of Monroe, Wisconsin Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The fire chief and director of emergency management for the City of Monroe has resigned after nearly three months in the position, the city announced Monday.

The City stated that William Erb cited personal reasons in his resignation, though the city did not say what they were specifically.

Erb was sworn in on Jan. 17. He was unanimously selected by the City of Monroe Board of Police and Fire Commission following a nationwide search with over 30 applicants.

The City noted at the time of his selection that Erb had 25 years of fire service experience in various Iowa departments and was previously the chief of police in the City of Sioux Rapids, Iowa.

Monroe’s fire department will continue to operate under its existing chain of command, the City added, until the Police & Fire Commission choose a new leader.

