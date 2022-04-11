Advertisement

Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was...
Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Keegan Thompson during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers'...
Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards
Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown on the sideline prior to the Badger's game...
Former Badger running back coach Gary Brown, dies at 52
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center...
Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed