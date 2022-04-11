Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.