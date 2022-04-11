Don’t scramble: Egg demand is high, but supply is lower than usual

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Easter and Passover right around the corner, you may have noticed: eggs are the latest consumer good experiencing a price hike.

Thanks to pandemic workforce shortages, supply chain issues and now the bird flu, egg prices are up.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the average cost for a dozen eggs is $2.88. That’s up 52% since earlier this year.

Fortunately, Wisconsin growers have more than one egg supplier given the state’s strong agriculture industry.

“Grocers are working to make sure they have plenty of supply,” said Brandon Scholz, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. “Not only do they have one but two suppliers. They look to see who has eggs available and are doing whatever they can to make sure there are eggs on the shelf that people can buy.”

Scholz is confident Wisconsin will pull through.

“Fortunately, Wisconsin is such a strong agriculture state, and our farmers and producers are really good at what they do and if they get over this hump of having a big enough workforce to produce they will continue to bring their product to market,” Scholz said.

The Willy Street Co-Op, for example, says they’ve noticed price increases from vendors which is reflected in the prices consumers pay at the grocery store. But they say that increase is less for locally sourced eggs. The co-op recommends buying from local vendors and getting eggs sooner than later, so you don’t scramble before spring holidays.

