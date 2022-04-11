First Alert: Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a pleasant weekend & Monday afternoon, the weather turns active. Strong low-pressure moves out of the mountain West & heads towards the Great Lakes. Several rounds of rainfall & strong storms are likely during this period. Wednesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15.

Brief high-pressure has led to sunshine this Monday. A clear sky remains overhead tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of a warm front. Breezy SE winds pick up throughout the day - gusting upwards of 30-35mph. A few showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon. Some embedded thunder is possible. A strong cold front will cross the central Plains & lift northward along with low-pressure.

The cold front will cross Iowa & Minnesota late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few stronger storms may persist along this frontal boundary overnight. Storms may reach Western Wisconsin after midnight. Although the storms will be weakening, they could still bring gusty winds & heavy rain to the region. The front may be nearing Madison at it’s weakest point, before the atmosphere recharges with sunshine. Timing of this front is critical and is still a moving target.

Showers and storms are expected to ramp up along this front again - during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday. This timeframe yields the highest chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

After the front passes, gusty Westerly winds take over - bringing in much colder air for Thursday. A few showers may mix with some snow early Thursday. Highs will only top out in the 40s. The trend continues into next weekend - along with the chance for a few snow/rain showers.

