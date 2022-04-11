Former Badger running back coach Gary Brown, dies at 52

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown passed away Sunday evening at the age of 52, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown, who spent this past year coaching running backs at Wisconsin, passed away tonight. He was in hospice for the last couple of weeks at in hometown in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was a star running back at Penn State. RIP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 11, 2022

He spent 11 seasons in the NFL and joined Paul Chryst’s coaching staff in 2021, after taking the 2020 season off to focus on his health.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” Chryst said. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him.”

"Every day is a gift."



Thank you, Coach GB.

For the lessons, for the laughs,

for everything you've given us.



May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/apTc4ZoG2z — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 11, 2022

Brown was from Williamsport, Pennsylvania and was a running back at Penn State. He spent eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.

Brown had been diagnosed with cancer twice, and did not travel with the Badgers to their bowl game in Las Vegas in December. In the spring UW said Brown had moved to an off field position, and Al Johnson was hired as the running back coach last month.

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.

Since news of his passing several current and former Badgers have taken to social media to share their condolences and favorite memories with Gary Brown.

Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ — Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022

Gary Brown was an incredible person to work alongside. First class father, coach, husband, teacher and mentor. Thank you for everything you taught me and countless others. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend. — Mickey Turner (@CoachTurnerUW) April 11, 2022

Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5 — Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022

Love you GB. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/baK6heepjd — Grover Bortolotti (@groverbortolot7) April 11, 2022

Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason.



Love Coach GB💔 — Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022

This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former long-time RBs coach Gary Brown, who passed away at 52. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. pic.twitter.com/JuFJotioxD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2022

Rest easy Coach🤧 lost a real one today💯💯💯💔 — Nick⚡️Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 11, 2022

