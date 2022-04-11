Former Badger running back coach Gary Brown, dies at 52
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown passed away Sunday evening at the age of 52, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
He spent 11 seasons in the NFL and joined Paul Chryst’s coaching staff in 2021, after taking the 2020 season off to focus on his health.
“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” Chryst said. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him.”
Brown was from Williamsport, Pennsylvania and was a running back at Penn State. He spent eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.
Brown had been diagnosed with cancer twice, and did not travel with the Badgers to their bowl game in Las Vegas in December. In the spring UW said Brown had moved to an off field position, and Al Johnson was hired as the running back coach last month.
Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.
Since news of his passing several current and former Badgers have taken to social media to share their condolences and favorite memories with Gary Brown.
