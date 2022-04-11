Madison gas prices dropped another 10 cents last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recent sky-high gas prices are beginning to show some signs of returning to earth after a second-straight week that saw them drop by about a dime. According to the latest GasBuddy weekly report, released Monday, the cost of a gallon of gas slipped 10.2 cents and landed at $3.70 per gallon.

With the latest decline, gas is now 34.6 cents cheaper than it was at this time last month, the company reported. Conversely, it’s still a buck ($1.04) more expensive than it was last April.

Across the country, prices did not fall as much as they did here, but they were still off by 7.5 cents, to $4.10/gallon. The company’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan estimated the recent declines could send the national average back below $4 gallon by this time next week. He estimates that the falling prices have saved Americans approximately $100 million at the pump.

“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns,” he said.

GasBuddy also found the Wisconsin capital had some of the cheapest fuel in the state. Its survey, which includes 210 Madison locations, found at least one station charging $3.49/gallon, matching the lowest price found statewide. At the other end of the spectrum, some Madison drivers were shelling out as much as 4.29/gallon. While eighty cents more expensive than elsewhere in the city, Madison’s highest price was still a half-dollar lower than the 4.79/gallon some Wisconsin drivers were paying.

Additionally, compared to other cities in the region, Madison saw bigger declines – and remains cheaper – than other nearby cities. Appleton, Milwaukee, and Rockford all saw drops in the eight-cent range. Of the three cities, Appleton was the closest in price to Madison, but was still 15 cents higher. Down in Illinois, drivers in Rockford are paying more than a half a dollar more per gallon ($4.22) than those in Madison.

According to GasBuddy, its nationwide and city reports are based on a survey of approximately 150,000 stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.