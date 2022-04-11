Advertisement

Madison gas prices dropped another 10 cents last week

The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recent sky-high gas prices are beginning to show some signs of returning to earth after a second-straight week that saw them drop by about a dime. According to the latest GasBuddy weekly report, released Monday, the cost of a gallon of gas slipped 10.2 cents and landed at $3.70 per gallon.

With the latest decline, gas is now 34.6 cents cheaper than it was at this time last month, the company reported. Conversely, it’s still a buck ($1.04) more expensive than it was last April.

Across the country, prices did not fall as much as they did here, but they were still off by 7.5 cents, to $4.10/gallon. The company’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan estimated the recent declines could send the national average back below $4 gallon by this time next week. He estimates that the falling prices have saved Americans approximately $100 million at the pump.

“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns,” he said.

GasBuddy also found the Wisconsin capital had some of the cheapest fuel in the state. Its survey, which includes 210 Madison locations, found at least one station charging $3.49/gallon, matching the lowest price found statewide. At the other end of the spectrum, some Madison drivers were shelling out as much as 4.29/gallon. While eighty cents more expensive than elsewhere in the city, Madison’s highest price was still a half-dollar lower than the 4.79/gallon some Wisconsin drivers were paying.

Additionally, compared to other cities in the region, Madison saw bigger declines – and remains cheaper – than other nearby cities. Appleton, Milwaukee, and Rockford all saw drops in the eight-cent range. Of the three cities, Appleton was the closest in price to Madison, but was still 15 cents higher. Down in Illinois, drivers in Rockford are paying more than a half a dollar more per gallon ($4.22) than those in Madison.

According to GasBuddy, its nationwide and city reports are based on a survey of approximately 150,000 stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Mild temperatures are expected over the next several days.
Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Mild Today
Former UW RB Coach Gary Brown dies at 52
Former UW RB Coach Gary Brown dies at 52
The State Street area in downtown Madison.
Streatery program extended in Madison
Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown on the sideline prior to the Badger's game...
Former Badger running back coach Gary Brown, dies at 52