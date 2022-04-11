Madison PD celebrates patrol horse Cooper’s 10th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is celebrating the tenth birthday of its patrol horse, Cooper.

The department posted on Facebook Monday that Cooper turned 10 Monday.

Cooper has been on the force at MPD since 2016.

Cooper gave MPD a scare last summer when he was admitted to UW Veterinary Hospital for emergency surgery to a displaced colon. He was able to come home after two and a half weeks at the hospital and has been recovering ever since.

The Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol said the 10-year-old Percheron gelding will be back on the streets in the next few weeks.

He is the second tallest horse in the unit at 18 hands tall and he weighs over 1,900 pounds.

