Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Mild Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY. Severe thunderstorms possible.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will pass by to the north today. This low will continue to bring breezy conditions to the region. West winds are expected in the 10 to 15 mph range with gusts to 25 mph. In the wake of the low, high pressure will bring sunshine for today and partly sunny skies for Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild over the next several days. Highs today will be around 60 degrees, but by Tuesday, highs will reach the lower 70s. That is about 15 degrees above our seasonal average.

Mild temperatures are expected over the next several days.
Mild temperatures are expected over the next several days.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. A cold front will move into what is expected to be an unstable air mass later in the day Wednesday. This may trigger strong to severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and large hail.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 53. Wind: Becoming S 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: W 10-15.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. High: 63.

Sunday:  Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong or severe. High: 71.

