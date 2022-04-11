Advertisement

Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers'...
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong during the first inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason.

The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.

Mullins singled off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser with the bases loaded in the second to bring home the game’s only runs.

