Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged with dozens of counts of possession of child pornography Monday.

54-year-old George Bradley was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with 71 counts of possession of child porn, according to online court records.

In documents filed to court with the case, an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in 2019 and 2020 was put on hold in Wisconsin when Bradley is alleged to have moved to Texas. The case was sent back to Wisconsin when a tip from Synchronoss, which runs Verizon’s cloud-based storage, notified ICAC on January 21, 2022 that several files uploaded to an account that later was found to belong to Bradley contained possible child pornography.

Investigators found 66 images uploaded to the cloud that were later confirmed to be child porn. An investigator interviewed Bradley at his Sparta home on March 2, where Bradley denied having any interest in child pornography. Bradley blamed the images being on his phone as a result of inadvertently tapping or clicking on pop-up ads on porn sites that he had visited. When the investigator began asking about the images located in cloud storage, Bradley admitted he had images on his phone, saying he was addicted to porn. Bradley told investigators that he was “stupid” for downloading the images from the links he had visited, describing himself as having a “twisted mind” and that he had been “sick his entire life.”

Four additional images were located on Bradley’s phone, and five more images from a previous investigation by Sparta Police were added as evidence.

75 total charges were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and 71 charges were filed Monday.

A warrant for Bradley’s arrest was issued Monday by Monroe County Judge Todd Ziegler.

