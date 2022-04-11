Advertisement

Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn

A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.(WILX)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged with dozens of counts of possession of child pornography Monday.

54-year-old George Bradley was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with 71 counts of possession of child porn, according to online court records.

In documents filed to court with the case, an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in 2019 and 2020 was put on hold in Wisconsin when Bradley is alleged to have moved to Texas. The case was sent back to Wisconsin when a tip from Synchronoss, which runs Verizon’s cloud-based storage, notified ICAC on January 21, 2022 that several files uploaded to an account that later was found to belong to Bradley contained possible child pornography.

Investigators found 66 images uploaded to the cloud that were later confirmed to be child porn. An investigator interviewed Bradley at his Sparta home on March 2, where Bradley denied having any interest in child pornography. Bradley blamed the images being on his phone as a result of inadvertently tapping or clicking on pop-up ads on porn sites that he had visited. When the investigator began asking about the images located in cloud storage, Bradley admitted he had images on his phone, saying he was addicted to porn. Bradley told investigators that he was “stupid” for downloading the images from the links he had visited, describing himself as having a “twisted mind” and that he had been “sick his entire life.”

Four additional images were located on Bradley’s phone, and five more images from a previous investigation by Sparta Police were added as evidence.

75 total charges were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and 71 charges were filed Monday.

A warrant for Bradley’s arrest was issued Monday by Monroe County Judge Todd Ziegler.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

The Wisconsin DNR has determined that most of the state has elevated fire weather conditions.
DNR: Very high fire danger in southern, western Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late...
Increasing Clouds, Breezy and Mild Today
Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of...
Shots fired on Madison’s West side
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
The Biden administration announced Monday a plan to regulate homemade guns known as “ghost...
What tighter regulations on ghost guns could mean for Wisconsin