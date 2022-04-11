Streatery program extended in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison City Council is keeping a program that kept area restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

The “Streatery” program allowed businesses to use public spaces as patios for outdoor dining and drinking. Under the program, places like restaurants and breweries can use private parking lots, sidewalks, and angled parking spaces as patio spaces. The program avoids the typical ordinances, regulations, and fees businesses would usually contend with before the program.

“For me, it is also about being creative with how we use public space,” said Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup.

Streatery was set to expire in April after it was extended in 2021. The city council voted at the end of March to keep the program. Ilstrup says it is now around “indefinitely.”

“People want to be with other people, and they feel that energy, and they say, ‘hey, let’s check out the menu on this restaurant; we’ll go here; we’ve never been here before,’ and it just creates this buzz,” said Ilstrup.

For businesses, it is also a way to bring their atmosphere outdoors.

“I mean, this is definitely an extension of the Nattspil vibe that we give off every day, and I’m really excited to see everyone out here,” said Nattspil server Kevin Speight.

It also gives establishments a chance to serve more customers when the weather turns warm and bring in new customers for the first time.

