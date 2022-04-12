1 dead after semi and SUV collide head-on in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was killed Tuesday morning when a semi crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and struck an oncoming SUV, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the semi driver was heading west on Hwy. 14 in the township of Spring Green shortly before 8 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane as it approached County Line Road.

The Freightliner crashed head-on into the Toyota RAV4 coming the other way, causing significant damage to both vehicles and knocking them into the south ditch of the highway. The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Their names were not released pending notification of their families.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate that there were any passengers in either vehicle.

The wreck shut down Hwy. 14 for more than four hours while investigators worked the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.