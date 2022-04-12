Alert Day: 2 Rounds of Possible strong storms Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. Two rounds of showers and storms may bring heavy rain, hail & gusty winds to Southern Wisconsin.

The first round arrives late tonight.

Strong low-pressure has been gaining strength over the central Plains. Winds have picked up over southern Wisconsin today. Meanwhile, a strong cold front is venturing East - lifting warm & moist air ahead of it. Severe weather is likely today across portions of northern Iowa & southern Minnesota. As those storms race East throughout the evening, the severe weather threat increases for our neighbors to the West.

Storms are expected to near Wisconsin’s border around Midnight. Some storms may arrive as early as 10/11 p.m. These storms will be entering an environment that cannot sustain long-lived severe weather. That said, some of the storms may still pack a punch -- mainly West of Madison. Gusty winds & hail are possible in the strongest storms. As the night wears on, the severe weather threat will wane. Scattered showers are possible early Wednesday - though most will stay dry.

Wednesday afternoon’s severe threat is *highly* condition - depending on both cloud cover and the timing of the frontal boundary. As of now, the severe threat has been lowered and shifted East of Madison for Wednesday afternoon. As daytime heating increases, the environment will prime for storm redevelopment. However, if the overnight storms leave scattered cloud cover over the area, instability will be lowered. This then lowers the threat for severe storms.

Bottom Line: Close monitoring of the forecast is recommended as these storms roll through. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive a weather warning should one go out. Stay tuned to NBC15 for the latest.

After the cold front exits the area, strong Westerly & SW winds bring colder air into the region. A few light showers may mix with some snow early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will stay dry - with sunshine likely. Winds could gust as high as 45-50 mph.

A few sprinkles are possible on the State Line Friday with another batch of rain/mix likely Sunday & Monday. Highs stay in the 40s for the weekend.

