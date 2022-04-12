Authorities: Shots fired report briefly closes eastbound lanes on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of the Beltline was shut down heading into the evening rush hour on Tuesday as the Monona Police Dept. investigates reports of gunfire in the area.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the eastbound lanes between Monona Dr. and Stoughton Rd. were shut down at approximately 4:10 p.m. The road was back open again just prior to 5 p.m.

Dane Co. dispatch confirmed to NBC15 News that the closure was the result of a shots fired report.

The Monona Police Dept. refused to offer any information on the shots fired call that led to the closure, including what time the call came or if the gunfire was confirmed. The agency did not say if any injuries were reported or if a suspect was identified.

It expects to release more information about the incident at a later time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

