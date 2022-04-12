Advertisement

Authorities: Shots fired report briefly closes eastbound lanes on Beltline

US 12/14 at Monona Dr. at 4:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022.
US 12/14 at Monona Dr. at 4:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of the Beltline was shut down heading into the evening rush hour on Tuesday as the Monona Police Dept. investigates reports of gunfire in the area.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the eastbound lanes between Monona Dr. and Stoughton Rd. were shut down at approximately 4:10 p.m. The road was back open again just prior to 5 p.m.

Dane Co. dispatch confirmed to NBC15 News that the closure was the result of a shots fired report.

The Monona Police Dept. refused to offer any information on the shots fired call that led to the closure, including what time the call came or if the gunfire was confirmed. The agency did not say if any injuries were reported or if a suspect was identified.

It expects to release more information about the incident at a later time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

Amaree Goodall was arrested in Holland, Michigan, Wednesday after Beloit police recieved tips...
Bond set for suspect in homicide outside Beloit high school
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
Police arrest two suspects in November homicide on Madison’s east side
Jeremiah Cain
Madison homicide suspect nabbed in Chicago