Beloit Sky Carp celebrate inaugural home opener

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.

The Beloit Sky Carp will celebrate its inaugural home opener on Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. The Miami Marlins High-A affiliate opened up the season on the road losing three straight games to the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Fans of the once-dubbed Beloit Snappers have a lot to look forward to this season.

As part of the home opener, the first 1,500 fans will receive a free magnet with the 2022 schedule. There will be 12 other promotional giveaway games throughout the season.

Select Fridays will feature fireworks after the game and Sundays will be Family Fun Days where kids can run the bases.

Over the next few weeks, the Beloit Sky Carp will announce more special theme nights.

The team is also asking for help to name its new mascot in a fan submission contest.

At the concession stand, adults can purchase the Fowl Pole Golden Ale brewed special by Potosi Brewing Company.

Proceeds from the beer sales will go toward the Stateline YMCA.

To purchase tickets to a Sky Carp name or learn more about upcoming events, click HERE to visit the team website.

