Bond set for suspect in homicide outside Beloit high school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the shooting outside a Beloit high school made his first appearance in a Rock Co. courtroom following his extradition from Michigan.

On Tuesday, Amaree Goodall, who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, appeared via video where his bond was set at $500,000. The court placed further conditions should he be released that include barring the 19-year-old from entering Beloit city limits and ordering that he must stay inside his home 24 hours a day, with no weapons. It also lists several people with whom he is not allowed to have contact.

Goodall arrived in Rock Co. on Friday after being arrested nearly two weeks ago in Ottawa Co., Michigan, about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

Goodall is accused of killing Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Beloit Memorial High School and Madison’s La Follette High School. An arrest warrant on that count was issued on Feb. 16.

According to the Michigan law enforcement agency, Holland police officers learned Goodall could be at an apartment on the 300 block of Stratford Way, in Holland City. Holland police detectives and officers, as well as the West Michigan Enforcement Team, began staking out the vicinity to try to figure out exactly in which apartment he was staying and were able to determine the likely one.

When officers saw Goodall was in the apartment, they called for him to come outside, at which point he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Ottawa Co. Jail, where he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights or request a hearing that will determine if he will be sent to Wisconsin.

