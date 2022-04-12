Advertisement

Fitchburg restaurant owner wins Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year award

Dave Heide
Dave Heide(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The award-winning owner of a Fitchburg restaurant was recognized Monday as the Wisconsin’s Small Business Person of the Year as the federal agency tasked with promoting entrepreneurs and small businesses celebrates owners across the country.

Liliana’s Restaurant owner Dave Heide claimed the prize for the dairy state, with the SBA noting that between the restaurant’s 2007 opening and the onset of the pandemic, he quadrupled profits and employed 90 people.

“I am so honored to receive this award. It has been an incredibly challenging couple of years, but thanks to programs the SBA has been able to administer, I see a bright future ahead of us,” Heide said.

When COVID-19 started taking its toll on small businesses, Heide kept Liliana’s afloat with a combination of SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the Paycheck Protection Program, and Restaurant Revitalization Fund. He kept serving up his New Orleans-style meals by switching to online ordering and take-and-bake meals.

Another one of Heide’s restaurants, Charlie’s on Main, did not survive the drop in business caused by the pandemic, and Heide was forced to choose between losing both restaurants or focusing on Liliana’s.

“Entrepreneurs like Dave Heide work hard and consistently every day to deliver for their customers, their employees, and their communities,” SBA Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness said. “Dave’s perseverance, business management, and community service represent the best of this nation’s and Wisconsin’s small businesses.”

The SBA also highlighted the good works Heide does to help his community. His NOM NOM NOM program sees him teaming up with other local chefs and farmers to sell food baskets. His efforts there were highlighted by Wisconsin Foodie, the SBA noted. The agency added that Heide’s nonprofit Little John’s a pay-what-you-want restaurant that offers chef-quality meals to 7,000 food-insecure people every week.

Another one of Heide’s restaurants, Charlie’s on Main, did not survive the drop in business caused by the pandemic, and Heide was forced to choose between losing both restaurants or focusing on Liliana’s.

As if that doesn’t take up enough of his time, he also serves on the boards of Madison Originals, SOAR, the Latino Chamber of Commerce, and the YWCA.

List of winners from each state

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

The Wisconsin DNR has determined that most of the state has elevated fire weather conditions.
DNR: Very high fire danger in southern, western Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late...
Increasing Clouds, Breezy and Mild Today
Madison police are searching for suspects after multiple gun shots were heard in the area of...
Shots fired on Madison’s West side
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Beloit Sky Carp celebrate inaugural home opener