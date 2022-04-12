Fitchburg restaurant owner wins Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year award

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The award-winning owner of a Fitchburg restaurant was recognized Monday as the Wisconsin’s Small Business Person of the Year as the federal agency tasked with promoting entrepreneurs and small businesses celebrates owners across the country.

Liliana’s Restaurant owner Dave Heide claimed the prize for the dairy state, with the SBA noting that between the restaurant’s 2007 opening and the onset of the pandemic, he quadrupled profits and employed 90 people.

“I am so honored to receive this award. It has been an incredibly challenging couple of years, but thanks to programs the SBA has been able to administer, I see a bright future ahead of us,” Heide said.

When COVID-19 started taking its toll on small businesses, Heide kept Liliana’s afloat with a combination of SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the Paycheck Protection Program, and Restaurant Revitalization Fund. He kept serving up his New Orleans-style meals by switching to online ordering and take-and-bake meals.

Another one of Heide’s restaurants, Charlie’s on Main, did not survive the drop in business caused by the pandemic, and Heide was forced to choose between losing both restaurants or focusing on Liliana’s.

“Entrepreneurs like Dave Heide work hard and consistently every day to deliver for their customers, their employees, and their communities,” SBA Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness said. “Dave’s perseverance, business management, and community service represent the best of this nation’s and Wisconsin’s small businesses.”

The SBA also highlighted the good works Heide does to help his community. His NOM NOM NOM program sees him teaming up with other local chefs and farmers to sell food baskets. His efforts there were highlighted by Wisconsin Foodie, the SBA noted. The agency added that Heide’s nonprofit Little John’s a pay-what-you-want restaurant that offers chef-quality meals to 7,000 food-insecure people every week.

As if that doesn’t take up enough of his time, he also serves on the boards of Madison Originals, SOAR, the Latino Chamber of Commerce, and the YWCA.

