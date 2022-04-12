Advertisement

Grant Co. sheriff debunks social media allegations of neglected horses

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A post on a community Facebook group alleging horses were being neglected in Grant County was debunked by officials and resulted in warnings from the county’s sheriff.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman recalled that he spotted a Facebook post Monday night on the Iowa County Confessions page about horses that were allegedly being neglected along Route 66 in the Village of Montfort. Deputies investigating the claims stated that it was too dark for them to view the horses that night, so they went back to the farm around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Two deputies, which include a trained humane officer, met with the owners of the horses and a veterinarian.

Deputies looked over the horses and discovered that one pony needed its hooves trimmed. Officials noted that the person who trims the horses hooves had canceled several times and the owner was working to get the hooves trimmed.

The rest of the horses were found to be in good health, Sheriff Dreckman stated. Deputies also found that the owner had been purchasing quality hay for the horses and was at the property every two days to feed them.

Sheriff Dreckman noted that the social media post resulted in two main issues, with the first being trespassing. Dreckman alleged that multiple people went on the property without permission.

People also brought feed to the horses. Dreckman said it can be “detrimental” for citizens to bring hay and other food to the horses without knowing what or how much they should be eating.

Those who are concerned with the care of animals should contact the sheriff’s office directly so that it may investigate.

Sheriff Dreckman added that its office will follow up to ensure the pony gets its hooves trimmed.

