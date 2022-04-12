Advertisement

Increasing Clouds, Breezy and Mild Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY. Severe thunderstorms possible.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will continue to strengthen over the Plains during the next 24 hours. This low will head toward central Minnesota by tomorrow morning. Ahead of the low, showers and thunderstorms will be likely later tonight and Wednesday. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and again Wednesday afternoon. The biggest threat with these storms is gusty wind and large hail.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight west of Madison, and again Wednesday afternoon, mainly east of Madison.(wmtv)
Cooler temperatures are on the way to close out the week.(wmtv)

Temperatures will also be very mild out ahead of this low. Strong southerly winds will usher in the mild temperatures. Highs today will reach the middle and upper 60s. Tomorrow we will experience morning highs in the middle 60s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Southeast winds are expected in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts to 35 mph. In the wake of the low, high pressure will bring sunshine in for the later part of the week, but temperatures will be cooler.

Today: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and mild. High: 65. Wind: SE 15-20 G30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61. Wind: W SE 15-20 G 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 66.

Thursday:  Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong or severe. High: 45.

