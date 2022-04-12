Madison Fire extinguishes east side balcony fire, discarded cigarettes found nearby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a balcony fire on the city’s east side, Madison firefighters are reminding residents Tuesday to properly dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials.

The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a residential building around 2:55 p.m. Monday on Brandie Road. Crews reported the fire started on a second-story building and was possibly spreading to the first floor.

Crews were able to locate the fire and quickly extinguish it.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire, MFD noted.

Officials located several containers of discarded cigarette butts on the balcony and the resident told them that they were smoking out on the balcony earlier in the day.

Madison Fire Dept. stated that people should throw cigarettes away in a container that won’t catch on fire, such as an approved ash tray, metal coffee canister or bucket of sand. People should also put their cigarettes out all the way or pour water on them. The department added that people should empty their ashtray frequently so that they don’t pile up.

