Madison homicide suspect nabbed in Chicago

Jeremiah Cain
Jeremiah Cain(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in early September was captured in Chicago last month, the Madison Police Dept. revealed Tuesday.

According to an MPD update, Jeremiah Cain, 19, was taken into custody on March 22 following a traffic stop for what the report described as a minor traffic violation. Cain allegedly tried to run from the traffic stop, the report added, and allegedly had a gun at him when officers caught up to him.

Cain remains in Illinois where he is being held on a homicide warrant and is awaiting an extradition hearing. He is expected to be charged with first-degree homicide.

He is accused of killing Nicholas Cooke in a Labor Day shooting in the 4600 block of Martha Lane. Cooke was taken to the hospital following the shooting where he later died from his injuries.

MPD had identified Cain as a suspect approximately three weeks after the Sept. 6 shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators had noted at the time that he had ties in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Dept. also announced the arrest of two people in a separate homicide.

